Saudi Government Establishes New Council for Holy Mosques

  • The council expected to have more financial and administrative autonomy.
  • Responsible for religious lessons, sermons, and calls to prayer.
  • Aims to enhance management and oversight of Islam’s holiest sites.
The Saudi government has introduced a fresh council to manage the affairs of Islam’s most sacred mosques, as reported by Saudi official media on Thursday. The newly established organization will have the responsibility of overseeing the religious matters of the holy mosques situated in Makkah and Medina.

As per the government’s statement released on the state news agency SPA and the social media platform X, this new council is expected to hold more financial and administrative autonomy compared to its predecessor. The previous council operated under government jurisdiction, whereas the new one is anticipated to have a more independent role, potentially even under the king’s jurisdiction.

The announcement highlighted that the council’s responsibilities will encompass supervising religious teachings, sermons, and calls to prayer at both the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Holy Prophet (PBUH) Mosque in Medina. The decision underscores the Saudi government’s efforts to enhance the management and governance of these significant religious sites.

This move is seen as an effort to streamline the administration of the holy mosques, giving the new council more authority over various aspects related to religious practices and rituals. The ultimate aim is to ensure efficient and well-organized religious activities in these revered places of worship.

