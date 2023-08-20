Saudi Hajj Minister arrives in Pakistan on four-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah Dr Taufeeq Bin Fawzan Al-Rabiya along with a delegation arrived in Islamabad on Sunday on a four-day visit.

He was cordially invited by Caretaker Federal Minister for religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmad and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Malki at the airport.

During the visit, the Saudi delegation will discuss with Pakistani officials various issues related to the facilities being provided to the Pakistani Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and the Road to Makkah project.

Saudi Minister for Hajj will also meet with the President, caretaker Prime Minister, and the Chief of Army Staff. The visiting Saudi delegation comprises heads of the Saudi civil aviation and airlines and other department.

The Kingdom’s envoy to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki also met caretaker religious affairs minister, Aneeq Ahmed on Saturday ahead of the Saudi Hajj minister’s visit along with a delegation.

Advertisement

In 2019, Saudi Arabia introduced the Makkah Route initiative in Pakistan and four other countries, streamlining Hajj visas, customs and health requirements at their departure airports and thus saving substantial time upon arrival in the Kingdom. This year, over 26,000 Pakistani pilgrims benefited from the project from Islamabad airport.