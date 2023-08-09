Saving Pakistan from default biggest success of PDM: PM

He said consultations were underway for interim setup.

PM Shehbaz said CEC had mandate to hold elections.

He said Nawaz Sharif to be PML-N next PM candidate.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he would write to President Arif Alvi for the dissolution of the National Assembly on Wednesday and that the major collective success of his 16-month government was to save the country from default through the IMF agreement.

The prime minister, in an interview, said as per law, if the president did not take up the summary within 48 hours, it would stand implemented and the Assembly would be dissolved.

Regarding the caretaker set-up, he said that consultations were underway with coalition parties to decide on a neutral interim prime minister who would be acceptable to the people. The decision would be a collective one and after finalizing the names, he would hold the first meeting with Opposition Leader Raja Riaz.

Regarding the new census, Prime Minister Shehbaz stated that the government had fulfilled its constitutional obligation by presenting the census results to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) which approved it unanimously.

He stressed that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) had the mandate to hold the elections, though all the parties unanimously wanted the elections as early as possible. Any delay in polls was just an assumption at that point, he added.

On the topic of candidates for the next prime minister, he said that he had announced Nawaz Sharif to be his party’s next candidate. He emphasized that the perception of Shehbaz Sharif being the Establishment’s favorite was merely a notion that resulted in nothing.

He emphasized the need for a balance between civil-military relations and urged all Pakistanis to join hands to address critical national issues like poverty, loans, and for achieving self-sufficiency.

Urging for an inclusive approach, he called for all the national institutions to cooperate but by observing their constitutional limits.

He said the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) aimed at economic recovery and progress for Pakistan. The plan – a collaborative effort involving all governments, government bodies, and the army – was anticipated to not only bridge the deficit but also propel the nation towards prosperity and dignity.

He expressed the hope that the SIFC would help attract billions of dollars of investment in agriculture,