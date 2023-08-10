SBP to issue Rs100 coin to commemorate 10 years of CPEC

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to Issue Rs 100 Commemorative Coin to mark 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC).

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has contributed greatly to Pakistan’s infrastructure and economic development since its decade of inception in 2013.

To mark the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Government of Pakistan has decided to issue a commemorative coin of Rs.100.

The coin shall be issued through the exchange counters of SBP Banking Services Corporation from August 11, 2023.

The coin is round milled with serrations on the edge, diameter of 30.00 mm, weight 13.5 grams, and has Cupro-Nickel metal contents (Copper 75% & Nickel 25%).

