SC fixes plea of Chairman PTI against NAB amendment for hearing

A three-member bench will hear case on August 18.

PTI chairman filed petition against NAB amendments.

47 hearings have been held on this petition so far.

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s petition against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments has been fixed for hearing in the Supreme Court.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial will hear the case on August 18.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah will also be part of the bench.

In 2022, the PTI chairman filed a petition against NAB amendments and so far 47 hearings have been held on this petition.

The Supreme Court held the last hearing of the case on May 16 this year and the court adjourned the hearing indicating that the decision in the case was reserved.