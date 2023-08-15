Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
SC fixes plea of Chairman PTI against NAB amendment for hearing

SC fixes plea of Chairman PTI against NAB amendment for hearing

Articles
Advertisement
SC fixes plea of Chairman PTI against NAB amendment for hearing

SC fixes plea of Chairman PTI against NAB amendment for hearing

Advertisement
  • A three-member bench will hear case on August 18.
  • PTI chairman filed petition against NAB amendments.
  • 47 hearings have been held on this petition so far.
Advertisement

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s petition against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments has been fixed for hearing in the Supreme Court.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial will hear the case on August 18.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah will also be part of the bench.

In 2022, the PTI chairman filed a petition against NAB amendments and so far 47 hearings have been held on this petition.

Also Read

ATC reject PTI chairman’s bail in three cases
ATC reject PTI chairman’s bail in three cases

Bail rejected over non-appearance. ATC judge Abu Al-Hasanat Zulqarnain pronounced a safe...

The Supreme Court held the last hearing of the case on May 16 this year and the court adjourned the hearing indicating that the decision in the case was reserved.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story