SC fixes Punjab election review appeal for hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court(SC) fixed a review appeal of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the decision to hold an election in Punjab on May 14 for a hearing.

A three-member special bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial will hear on August 31.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar will be part of the bench while notices have been issued to the parties.

It should be noted that the Supreme Court had ordered on April 4 that elections should be held in Punjab on May 14.

The Election Commission had filed a review petition against the court decision.

Earlier, the SC bench clubbed together pleas against the recently enacted Review Act, 2023, with the ECP’s petition against its April 4 order of holding polls to the Punjab Assembly on May 14.

At the outset of the hearing, Chief Justice Bandial remarked that the Punjab election review case and Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill, 2023, be heard simultaneously.