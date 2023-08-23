SC moved against IHC top judge Aamer Farooq

PTI expressed no-confidence is Justice Aamer Farooq.

Demanded to transfer cases of PTI chairman to another High Court.

Sardar Latif Khosa filed the application in Supreme Court.

PTI has moved to the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the Islamabad High Court judge Justice Aamer Farooq after showing no-confidence on him.

The application had been filed by PTI lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa under the Article 186A, on the behalf of PTI chairman and former prime minister of Pakistan.

The petitioner urged the SC to stop IHC from hearing any case against PTI chairman and should be transferred to either Lahore or Peshawar High Court.

The petition stated that Justice Aamer Farooq should be restrained from hearing the cases till the Supreme Court’s decision.

PTI lawyer Ali Ijaz Bhattar stated that the party has expressed no-confidence over the IHC top judge and they do not expect any justice for PTI chairman from the judge.

The Core Committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday decided to file a reference in the Supreme Judicial Council against IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

According to the Core Committee meeting declaration, it was decided to file a reference to ensure the concept of an independent judiciary, and the Chief Justice of Pakistan was demanded to take notice of the decision-making style of the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court and protect fundamental right to fair trial Chairman PTI under Article 10-A.

The core committee demanded that the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court immediately recuse himself from the trial.

According to the statement, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court has made law and justice a mere joke, and delaying justice is tantamount to killing justice and the only purpose of adjourning the matter is to continue the chain of revenge and violence against Chairman PTI.