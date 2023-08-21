SC returns plea against possible arrest of PTI chairman with objection

SC returns plea against possible arrest of PTI chief with objection

In a recent development, the Supreme Court has rejected a petition that had been submitted to challenge the possibility of further arrests involving the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The petition, filed by lawyer Salman Safdar on behalf of the Chairman, faced objections from the court.

The constitutional petition filed by Salman Safdar raised concerns over the decision made by the trial court to seek bail before any potential arrests of the PTI Chairman.

The objection stated that the petitioner aimed to contest this decision through the Supreme Court, addressing the matter directly at the highest level.

The objection stemmed from the belief that the petitioner had an appropriate legal forum to challenge the trial court’s decision and that such applications are inadmissible in the Supreme Court.