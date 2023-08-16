Advertisement
SCBA challenges CCI decision to hold polls on new census

Articles
  • SCBA approached SC  against election on new constituencies.
  • Abid Zuberi filed constitutional petition in Supreme Court.
  • ECP requested to announce election date immediately.
ISLAMABAD: The decision of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) to approve the new census was challenged in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) has approached the Supreme Court against the election on new constituencies.

It has been pleaded in the petition that the caretaker chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab attended the CCI meeting on August 5. In the light of the decision taken in the meeting, the ongoing notification should be declared illegal. The Election Commission has also been requested to order the announcement of the election date immediately.

President of the Supreme Court Bar Association Abid Zuberi has filed a constitutional petition in the Supreme Court against the decision of the Council of Common Interests(CCI) to hold elections under the new census.

The petition states that the notification issued on August 5 should be declared illegal in the light of the decision of the Council of Common Interests. They cannot use their powers, the caretaker chief ministers were not eligible to participate in the meeting of the Council of Common Interests.

The task of the caretaker governments is to conduct elections according to the constitution and law. After the dissolution of the two provincial assemblies, the President did not re-establish the Council of Common Interests.

The petition further states that the delay in the general elections of the National and Provincial Assemblies is tantamount to sabotaging the Constitution. The caretaker Chief Ministers of Punjab and KP have failed to conduct the elections within 90 days.

The Election Commission has ordered redistricting under the Election Act. cannot start the process, the purpose of notifying the new census is nothing but postponing the election.

The Secretary Election Commission has made a statement that it will take four months for the new constituencies . The Secretary ECP has also said  election schedule will be announced after new constituencies.

Next Story