Scheana Shay defends Lala Kent and Vanderpump Rules cast amidst fan outcry

Scheana Shay defended Lala Kent and the Vanderpump Rules cast.

Shay said that fans should watch the show before judging them.

She said that the cast is all there for Lisa Vanderpump.

Advertisement

Following the recent fans’ outcry over the most recent beach images that showed the Vanderpump Rules cast hanging out with Tom Sandoval following his public breakup with Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay placed her support behind other celebrities, especially Lala Kent.

One fan railed against the Bravo show, saying, “How about you WATCH the damn show and see HOW all these photos happened!”

To which the 38-year-old replied, “All these people saying they aren’t gonna watch the season from photos that have been coming out … like come on!”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Vanderpump Rules and Memes (@pumprules) Advertisement

Others criticized Kent for cuddling up to the co-owner of TomTom in the beach photos.

“@scheana if Ariana hugged Randall [Emmett], no matter the circumstances, it would be WWIII,” one pointed to the reality star’s ex-fiancé, Emmett.

“I get y’all have a lot of history, but when does loyalty take precedence over a paycheck?”

Responding to the quip, she hits back to the user, “Ariana was there. Watch the season is all I’m going to say.”

Advertisement

One fan opened up, saying, “extremely confused” by the picture from the L.A. beach.”

She added, “That’s great! Be confused. Watch the season and make your judgements then. One photo does not define everything we have filmed, I promise you that.”

The 38-year-old actor acknowledged last month that it was challenging for her to film the current season of the reality program after Sandoval, despite shielding her co-stars from fans’ criticism.

“We went to Tahoe, it was all filmed for season 11. Ariana and Katie [Maloney] did not come, but Tom Sandoval did. There was one day [that was] beyond the most emotionally draining day I have ever had in 11 seasons of Vanderpump Rules,” the California native told Amazon Live.

“No joke, my eyelashes hurt from how much I cried that day. My contacts were dry and I was congested. I felt weak in every way possible. 11 seasons and that day got me the most.”

Shay further stated that just because she interacted with Sandoval, it doesn’t necessarily follow that he is allowed to return.

Advertisement

“Who said all is forgiven?? … “We are all here for Lisa [Vanderpump],” she replied to one fan on Twitter last month.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.