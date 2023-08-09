Schoolboys’ Viral Dance to Tamannaah’s “Kaavaalaa” – 6M Views

The song ‘Kaavaalaa‘ from the movie ‘Jailer’, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth, has become a sensational hit. Tamannaah’s stunning appearance in the song has left viewers captivated. Social media has been flooded with videos of people dancing to the catchy tune, and now a video of schoolboys grooving to the same song has surfaced. The video, shared by Balram on his Instagram, showcases a schoolboy performing the ‘Kaavaalaa’ dance routine in a spacious playground, inspiring his peers to join in with the same energetic steps.

Tamannaah’s stylish moves in the ‘Jailer’ song have taken the internet by storm, accentuated by her curly hairstyle and catchy hook step.

Take a look at the post below:

The song ‘Kaavaalaa’, the first single from Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie ‘Jailer’, was unveiled on July 6. With over 6 million views, the schoolboys’ rendition of the song has added to the track’s popularity. The song’s rhythm and Tamannaah’s charisma have sparked a trend, creating a lively atmosphere of dance and celebration across social media platforms.

Check out the original video of the song below:

