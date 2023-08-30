Scooter Braun Ventures Into K-pop To Offset Client Exodus Impact

Scooter Braun is preparing to introduce a new set of stars as a response to the recent departure of several of his clients.

As per a report, the talent manager has teamed up with Geffen Records, founded by music mogul David Geffen, to launch a fresh “global girl group.” This distinct group aims to become the next sensation in the music industry.

This collaboration marks the first instance of a US record label and a K-pop entity joining forces for such a venture. Additionally, the entire journey of the girl group will be documented in an upcoming docuseries on Netflix.

The project’s auditions were initiated in November 2021 when HYBE and Geffen Records announced their joint venture, the HYBE x Geffen Global Girl Group Audition. After receiving over 120,000 submissions, 20 fortunate individuals were selected for the next phase.

Recently, Scooter Braun assumed the role of the sole CEO for HYBE’s American operations, a company chaired by Bang Si-Hyuk. Alongside the HYBE chairman, this endeavor is being led by John Janick, CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M.

This development follows Ariana Grande’s decision to part ways with Braun as her manager after a decade-long professional relationship. It was also revealed that other artists, including Demi Lovato, J Balvin, and Idina Menzel, have also left his management.

Despite this, reports indicate that Grande had signed a five-year contract with HYBE just a month ago.

It is also reported that Justin Bieber is currently in the process of severing ties with his longtime manager, Scooter Braun, as he embarks on his music journey without Braun’s involvement for the first time in 16 years.

