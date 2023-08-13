Section 144 imposed within 5km radius of Noor Khan Airbase, Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: The local authorities on Sunday imposed section 144 within 5 km radius of Noor Khan Airbase and New Islamabad International Airport, Bol News reported.

The authorities said the section would remain applicable till August 15. During this time, flying of pigeon, kite and drone as well as use of laser light is prohibited.

Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema issued the notification.

On July 22, the district administration had imposed a ban on pillion riding of motorcycles during Muharram. Action would be taken against the violators under Section 144, the authorities had said.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabaddhas issued a notification according to which Section 144 had been imposed in the federal capital to ensure security during Muharram.

Advertisement