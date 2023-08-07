ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Monday adopted a resolution recommending changing the name of District Upper Waziristan to District Mahsud.

The resolution, presented by Dost Muhammad Khan, Fida Muhammad, Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Kauda Babar, Falah Naz, Gurdeep Singh, and Fawzia Arshad, received unanimous assent from the House.

The resolution put forth by Manzoor Ahmed, Muhammad Abdul Qadir, Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo, Prince Ahmed Unerzai, Muhammad Akram, Sarfraz Ahmed Bughti, and Naseebullah Bazai, advocating the name “Gawadar International Airport” for the new airport, was subsequently withdrawn by the movers.