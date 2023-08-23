Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Joyfully Welcome Their Second Child

Tennis superstar Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have joyfully announced the birth of their second child.

Serena and Alexis, who tied the knot in November 2017 in New Orleans, welcomed their second daughter, named Adira River Ohanian. Alexis took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news, posting a series of family photos featuring their new addition.

Expressing his gratitude, Alexis wrote in the post, “I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.” He concluded his message with a quote, “Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) Advertisement

Serena had revealed her second pregnancy at the Met Gala earlier this year, elegantly showcasing her baby bump in a black dress.

Previously, Alexis had shared his daughter’s excitement about the new addition in an interview with People Magazine. “No one’s more excited than her,” he proudly stated. “She’s been wanting this. She’s been praying and asking about this for quite some time, so she’s very ready.”

Also Read Serena Williams is open about the Will Smith Oscars incident A year after the event, Serena Williams discussed. King Richard and opened...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.