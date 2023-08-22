Setback for Afghanistan Ahead of Pakistan ODI Series

Advertisement Series serves as preparation for Asia Cup starting on August 30.

Pakistan has won all four previous ODIs against Afghanistan.

Series gains significance as teams gear up for Asia Cup.

Ahead of the commencement of the three-match ODI series against Pakistan in Hambantota, the Afghanistan cricket team has encountered a significant setback. Najibullah Zadran, a vital middle-order batsman, has been sidelined from the series due to a knee injury. In his stead, Shahidullah will step in to replace Zadran.

Najibullah Zadran holds a crucial role in the Afghanistan team, boasting an impressive history of 88 ODI matches throughout his career. With an average of 30.04 and a strike rate of 89.42 in the 50-over format, he has showcased his prowess with a century and 15 half-centuries to his name.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shahidullah’s ODI experience is relatively limited, having participated in only one match. This solitary appearance took place against the Netherlands in January 2022, hosted in Doha.

The upcoming series will offer both teams an invaluable opportunity to fine-tune their strategies as they prepare for the highly anticipated Asia Cup, set to kick off on August 30.

Historically, Pakistan and Afghanistan have crossed paths in four ODIs, with Pakistan emerging victorious in all encounters. Their most recent clash in this format occurred during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2019.

With Najibullah Zadran’s absence due to the knee injury, Afghanistan will need to realign their strategies, while Shahidullah steps in to fill the void. The series holds an even greater significance as it serves as a crucial stepping stone for both teams on their path to the impending Asia Cup.