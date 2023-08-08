Advertisement
Severe Storms Sweep Eastern US, Causing Havoc

  1. Tornado watches and severe weather alerts issued.
  2. Fatalities reported due to lightning strike and falling tree.
  3. Over 700,000 power outages, flight disruptions, and cancellations.

Intense storms swept across the eastern United States on Monday, causing fatalities, power outages, flight cancellations, and delays.

The severe weather affected millions and led to tornado watches across several states from Alabama to New York.

The National Weather Service (NWS) had predicted significant risks, including gusts of up to 80 mph (130 kph) and issued advisories for people to stay informed.

While the worst of the weather began to ease in the evening, some areas still faced flooding due to ongoing rainfall.

Notable occurrences included hail as large as 4.5 inches in diameter in Virginia and unfortunate fatalities in Alabama and South Carolina due to lightning and falling trees.

The severe conditions resulted in over 700,000 power outages, the cancellation of more than 1,700 flights, and federal agencies allowing employees to leave early in Washington due to anticipated weather conditions. The storms contrasted with excessive heat warnings in other southern states due to ongoing high temperatures driven by climate change.

