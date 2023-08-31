Shah Rukh Khan reflects on his love for Tamil cinema, talks about Dil Se shoot

The release of Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, is eagerly anticipated by fans. One of the most eagerly awaited movies of 2023 is this one. Since the day it was announced, Atlee’s film has been making news. The Jawan team held a large audio launch event in Chennai on August 30 in advance of its release. Along with Shah Rukh, other actors including Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Sanya Malhotra, and Anirudh also attended the occasion. Shah Rukh spoke about the filming of Dil Se and the moment he fell in love with Tamil cinema during the event.

Shah Rukh Khan attended the Jawan Audio Launch ceremony at Sai Ram Engineering College in Chennai on August 30. King Khan spoke candidly about the making of his movie Dil Se, as well as his love for Tamil cinema, during the occasion.

SRK recalled the moment when he first developed a love for Tamil films and added, “Quickly I tell you how I started developing a love for Tamil movies. I realized very early on that Tamil Nadu is home to some of the best films, and I was fortunate to befriend Mani Ratnam and Mr. Santosh Sivan.

The actor continued, “I came down here and shot Dil Se, which was my first experience with a Tamil film, and of course (making steps of Chaiyya Chaiyya) ‘chal chaiyya chaiyya’ then I got to know wonderful Mr. Kamal Haasan and I worked with him, for him in a film called Hey Ram, and that was the first and last time I have ever spoken Tamil because I spoken Tamil in that film. The greatest of them all, Rajinikanth, later became my friend by visiting one night and acting in one scene for my movie Ravan.

Shah Rukh added, “I genuinely have never attended a celebration for a film like this in my life. Thank you, Tamil film industry. I want to thank all the college students who have traveled from afar. I’d like to express my gratitude to Tamil Nadu’s exceptional, world-class filmmakers and entire film industry for having me here.”

Meanwhile, Atlee co-wrote and directed the action-thriller movie Jawan. The movie is scheduled to premiere on September 7.

