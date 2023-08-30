Shahid Afridi shares special message ahead of Asia Cup 2023 opener

Shahid Afridi shared his special message for the Asia Cup 2023.

The opening match will begin today.

Pakistan and Nepal will play each other today.

Prior to Pakistan’s hosting of the 2023 Asia Cup, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi released a special message.

The renowned all-rounder expressed his wish for the competition to be a “true celebration of the sport” on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Excited to see the #AsiaCup kick off in Pakistan after 15 years! Sending my best wishes to @TheRealPCB. May you play with passion and bring glory to our nation. Let’s also extend our warmest hospitality to all other teams and make this tournament a true celebration of the sport!… pic.twitter.com/Z52LeCON7A — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 30, 2023

The opening match of the 2023 Asia Cup will take place today at the Multan Cricket Stadium between top-ranked One-Day International team Pakistan and Nepal.

Both Nepal’s team and Multan’s venue will be making their Asia Cup debuts. Additionally, it is the first top-level encounter between Pakistan and Nepal.

Before the game, which starts at 14:30 Pakistan Standard Time, the spectators will be treated to an exciting opening ceremony.

Between August 30 and September 17, 2023, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will host the Asia Cup.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send their team to Pakistan owing to security concerns, hence none of the Asia Cup matches would be played there.

There will be four games played in Pakistan and nine, including the championship game, in Sri Lanka.

India and Nepal are also in Group A, along with Pakistan. Group B now consists of Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka.

Since 2016, the Asia Cup has alternated between the T20 and ODI formats. In order to better prepare the teams for the World Cup in India later this year, the 2023 tournament will be played in the 50-over format.

In the most recent 50-over Asia Cup, which took place in 2018, India is the defending champion.

