Shahid Afridi Sheds Light On Getting Married Early

Shahid Afridi, a renowned and attractive Pakistani cricketer, gained fame as a right-handed leg spinner and batsman. Regarded as an exceptionally talented all-rounder, he was particularly known for his powerful hits. Despite being a heartthrob with a massive female fan base, Afridi chose to marry early in life. Presently, he has been in a contented marriage for over two decades and is a father to five lovely daughters. Notably, two of his daughters, Aqsa and Ansha, have already found happiness in their marriages.

Recently, he made an appearance on Momin Saqib’s show, “Had Kardi,” where he delved into his decision to marry at a young age. Reflecting on a wedding photograph, Shahid Afridi jestingly remarked, “Here my life got stuck (laughs in fun).” He went on to explain the rationale behind his choice, stating, “Positive changes bring positivity in your life; life should transform for the better.”

He further revealed his desire for discipline in his life, which prompted him to seek an early marriage. He approached his parents to find a suitable partner for him, and he ultimately married the girl they chose for him. Afridi acknowledged the wisdom of his parents’ decision-making, noting that while individuals often believe they are experienced enough to make the best choices, the experience of their elders often leads to better decisions. He also expressed that if the marriage didn’t work out, he had contemplated the possibility of a second one. However, he considers himself fortunate to have found a supportive life partner. Afridi concluded his sentiment with gratitude, saying, “Alhamdullilah, I am lucky enough to have a good life partner.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.