Shahzad Akbar’s brother returns home after three months

ISLAMABAD: Former accountability adviser Mirza Shahzad Akbar has announced that his brother returned home after three months.

Akbar made the announcement in a post on social media site X, saying he was ‘happy and relieved’ that his brother’s ‘illegal’ captivity had ended.

“I am indebted for support and help given during this time from family, friends n supporters in Pakistan but especially to a number of members of Parliament in UK, my local MP, civil society, journalists, lawyers and human rights orgs… for having raised the issue, “ he wrote.

Shahzad Akbar said he is proud that his “brother stood strong and kept his head high during this trying time. I wish and pray that all missing persons return home to their loved ones sooner.”

Advertisement Happy and relieved to report that my brother Murad Akbar is released and safely home after illegal captivity of almost 3 months.

I am indebted for support and help given during this time from family, friends n supporters in Pakistan but especially to a number of members of… — Mirza Shahzad Akbar (@ShazadAkbar) August 27, 2023

Mirza Murad Akbar went missing from his house in Islamabad on May 28. A FIR for the incident had said that as many as 30 men in police and rangers uniforms had barged into his house to take him away.

The recovery application of Murad Akbar is pending in the Islamabad High Court. The police have also registered cases on the request of his family

Advertisement

The case Islamabad High Court had found the police and rangers denying responsibility for the incident. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani had remarked had sought an explanation for Islamabad’s DIG operations over the lack of help from Safe City cameras.

According to a first-information report (FIR) registered with Shalimar police station, Murad was “abducted” by people purportedly from different law-enforcement agencies from his Islamabad residence on May 28.

The case was registered under section 365 in response to a complaint lodged by Murad Akbar’s son Daniyal who subsequently filed a plea with the IHC for the recovery of his father.

According to the FIR, approximately 30 people in Islamabad police and Rangers uniforms, officers from the Anti-Terrorism Squad and some people in civvies barged into Murad’s house on May 28 at around 1:10 AM.

The complaint said one person in civvies broke the door down. The armed officials entered the house and took away Murad, the FIR said. Besides, his mobile phone was also confiscated after his room was searched while the domestic staff were harassed and threatened

The complainant along with his family members has been running from pillar to post since the morning of May 28 in search of Murad in all police stations as well as FIA, NAB and Rangers offices but all have denied his presence/detention or record, the FIR said

Advertisement

It added that Murad was diabetic and on insulin. He was also hypertensive, had a heart condition, which required regular medication and was also undergoing psychiatric treatment.