Shakira Acknowledges Jimmy Butler’s Respectful Behavior

Shakira and Gerard Piqué went through a highly publicized and acrimonious breakup in June 2022, amidst allegations of infidelity on the part of the footballer. As of August 10, 2023, it’s been reported that Shakira is forming a close bond with her new partner, NBA star Jimmy Butler, and is eagerly looking forward to their future together. According to an inside source quoted by Us Weekly, their connection has been strengthening “gradually over the past few weeks” following a dinner outing they had in May.

The source highlighted that the 33-year-old sportsman brings a smile to Shakira’s face and that she is thoroughly enjoying the process of getting to know him on a more profound level.

Before this, the “Whenever Wherever” singer was involved in an 11-year relationship with former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, with whom she has two sons, Milan (10) and Sasha (8).

The public breakup between Shakira and Piqué in June 2022 was marked by accusations of Piqué’s infidelity, contributing to a bitter separation.

Now, having moved on from the disappointments of her prior relationship, the Grammy-winning artist perceives Butler as distinct from her past partners.

According to the insider, Shakira is particularly impressed with Butler’s distinctiveness as compared to her previous companions. “She values his proactive role in their relationship. He initiates plans, pursues her, and this makes her feel appreciated.” While their romance is advancing gradually, the insider clarified that the Colombian singer is “certainly open to exploring the possibilities” that lie ahead.

The insider also emphasized that “it’s too early to determine if there’s potential for a long-term connection.”

Romantic speculations about Shakira and Butler began circulating two months ago when she was spotted attending one of Butler’s NBA games. The speculation was further fueled when Butler liked an Instagram video featuring Shakira, and their romantic involvement became more evident when they were seen on a dinner date.

