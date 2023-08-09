Shakira & Lewis Hamilton: Relationship Status Exposed

Shakira’s connection with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has reportedly moved beyond friendship, weeks after their initial meeting. An insider close to the Colombian singer has revealed that their relationship has evolved into something more, following their “secret” trip to Ibiza. The pair was first spotted together on a yacht, and their interactions have extended to nightclub outings and even attending the British Grand Prix side by side.

Jodi Martin, addressing rumours, stated, “I would like to deny any information that has come out in a Catalan newspaper, where they say that Hamilton is tired of Shakira’s attitude.” She categorically denied the claims, asserting that there’s “always been a beautiful friendship” between the two, which has evolved into “something more than friendship.”

Another source shared details about their private meetings in an Ibiza villa. They mentioned that the singer spent time alone with Hamilton after the workers had left for the day. The racer’s driver reportedly overheard their “constant conversations.”

Shakira is currently embracing her single status following her separation from longtime partner Gerard Pique in June of the previous year.

