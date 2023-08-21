Shamoon Ismail: Redefining Music Through Self-Publishing

hen considering Punjabi blues, Shamoon Ismail is likely the name that comes to mind. He’s often attributed with introducing this genre to Pakistan.

The 31-year-old musician from Islamabad began his artistic journey in 2013. Renowned for blending Punjabi music and blues with an array of genres like pop, R&B, and hip-hop, he swiftly captured listeners’ attention with his talent and charisma.

From an early age, Ismail embraced self-sufficiency in his music production. Driven by his unwavering passion for the arts, he chose to self-publish his work, gaining recognition in the public realm. This sets him apart from other contemporary Pakistani singers.

Ismail’s musical prowess is evident. He independently produces, writes, and sings, affording him the autonomy to create music on his terms – a refreshing perspective for the audience. His songs instantly reflect his identity.

Commencing his career with his debut single “Sapne,” Shamoon Ismail followed it with “Tuntuna,” “Jutt Blues,” and “Jawab” in the mid-2010s. A brief setback after “Jawab” led him to focus on family and pursue a Master’s in Leadership and Management.

Rebuilding his image post the hiatus posed a challenge, yet fear didn’t hinder his progress. Throughout, he continued crafting songs. In 2018, his trajectory took a positive turn with the hit singles “Basanti” and “Taare,” resonating with South Asian listeners.

He solidified his success with the release of his extended play album “Cookie,” followed by “Magic” and “Brown Sugar” in 2019. His recent extended play “Juice” dropped three years ago, amassing nearly 47 million YouTube views. Contrary to conventional perceptions of music careers in Pakistan, Ismail’s parents – his father, a retired Pakistan Air Force personnel, and mother, a non-commissioned officer in the military – always backed his professional pursuits.

In 2023, Ismail has been occupied with tours and concerts, including a collaboration with VELO Sound Station for the single “Pardesi,” a soothing song narrating Ismail’s character’s journey. A prior collaboration with VELO Sound Station in 2020 led to the release of “Confetti,” the most-streamed original track of the platform’s inaugural season.

A versatile artist, Ismail didn’t need to prove himself. Anything he created resonated with the audience in some way. This is remarkable, considering that newcomers in the music industry often compromise creativity to align with corporate platforms. Ismail’s story differed, free from such struggles, allowing him to craft unique, non-commercial music.

“I work at my pace and always wanted to excel. There wasn’t a formula to create hits or commercially viable songs,” Shamoon Ismail noted.

His musical style amalgamates pop, synthwave, R&B, and hip-hop. He cherishes collaborations with artists like Mooroo, Talha Anjum, Talha Yunus, Hasan Raheem, Annural Khalid, and Haider Mustehsan. His fan base extends beyond South Asia, with enthusiastic supporters tuning in from the UK and the US. Besides music, he indulges in outdoor pursuits like swimming, hiking, and shooting. His love for nature led him to participate in under-19 skiing championships during his youth.

His journey could serve as an inspiration for budding artists to overcome fears and embrace creativity in the music industry. While the industry imposes standards, artists like Shamoon Ismail stand out with unique identities, garnering strong fan bases effortlessly.

Youngsters today can learn from his story, venturing into the realm of independent artists on platforms like Spotify and YouTube, showcasing their musical prowess.

