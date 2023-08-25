SHC demises plea against appointment of Maqbool Baqar

A petition was heard against appointment of caretaker CM.

Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed said petitioners are quoting wrong law.

Court dismissed petition against Maqbool Baqar as inadmissible.

Karachi: The Sindh High Court(SHC) rejected the petition against the appointment of Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar as inadmissible.

In the Sindh High Court, a petition was heard against the appointment of caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar, in which the petitioner stated that under Article 207 of the Constitution, Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar cannot become the caretaker chief minister.

On the stand of the petitioner, Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed said that the petitioners are quoting the wrong law and he should refer to the Pakistan Services Rules.

Ibrahim Abro advocate said in his arguments that Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar has retired from the Supreme Court on April 4, 2022.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Sindh High Court Ahmed Ali Sheikh clarified that Maqbool Baqar is a retired judge of the Supreme Court and the lawyer should speak respectfully.

After hearing the arguments of the parties, the Sindh High Court dismissed the petition against the appointment of caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar as inadmissible.

The court issued a summary order rejecting the petition, but a detailed decision will be given later.