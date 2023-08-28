Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
SHC seeks report on implementation of illegal parking

SHC seeks report on implementation of illegal parking

Articles
Advertisement
SHC seeks report on implementation of illegal parking

SHC seeks report on implementation of illegal parking

Advertisement
  • SHC heard petition against a collection of illegal parking fee.
  • Petitioner told court that double parking is happening all over  city.
  • Lawyer said Sindh government has no authority to allow parking.
Advertisement

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court(SHC) has sought a report from the Sindh government and the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic on the implementation of court orders against illegal parking.

Sindh High Court heard a petition against a collection of illegal parking fee.

The petitioner’s lawyer told the court that double parking is happening all over the city, on this the court inquired where double parking is happening. Point out that which the petitioner’s counsel stated that DMC and KMC are providing parking.

Justice Aqeel Abbasi of the Sindh High Court remarked that look at Shahrah e Faisal in Karachi, someone is driving on the wrong side and civilized society can be traced through its streets.

The court while remarking said that the parking plaza was built and it has been heard that ghosts are living there. He said that millions of rupees have been spent on the construction of this building.

The KMC counsel told the court that the parking was charged by the KMC on the roads under the KMC.

Advertisement
Sindh government’s lawyer said that Sindh government has no authority to allow parking as it is the authority of KMC and DMC.

Also Read

Relief to masses in electricity bill govt’s priority: Solangi
Relief to masses in electricity bill govt’s priority: Solangi

He said the caretaker government took the oath on August 17. Murtaza...

The court directed the lawyer of the Sindh government to point out where there is illegal parking so that we can give a decision.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story