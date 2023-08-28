SHC seeks report on implementation of illegal parking

SHC heard petition against a collection of illegal parking fee.

Petitioner told court that double parking is happening all over city.

Lawyer said Sindh government has no authority to allow parking.

Advertisement

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court(SHC) has sought a report from the Sindh government and the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic on the implementation of court orders against illegal parking.

Sindh High Court heard a petition against a collection of illegal parking fee.

The petitioner’s lawyer told the court that double parking is happening all over the city, on this the court inquired where double parking is happening. Point out that which the petitioner’s counsel stated that DMC and KMC are providing parking.

Justice Aqeel Abbasi of the Sindh High Court remarked that look at Shahrah e Faisal in Karachi, someone is driving on the wrong side and civilized society can be traced through its streets.

The court while remarking said that the parking plaza was built and it has been heard that ghosts are living there. He said that millions of rupees have been spent on the construction of this building.

The KMC counsel told the court that the parking was charged by the KMC on the roads under the KMC.



Advertisement

Sindh government’s lawyer said that Sindh government has no authority to allow parking as it is the authority of KMC and DMC.

Also Read Relief to masses in electricity bill govt’s priority: Solangi He said the caretaker government took the oath on August 17. Murtaza...

The court directed the lawyer of the Sindh government to point out where there is illegal parking so that we can give a decision.