SHC stops Sindh govt from new hiring on MQM’s plea

KARACHI: On a petition filed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday stopped the Sindh government from new hiring, Bol News reported.

The MQM approached the high court over matter of new hiring in more than 140 departments of the province. The court suspended the ads regarding jobs in various departments. The court issued notices to the Sindh government and others to appear on August 30.

The MQM said tenure of the Sindh government was going to end on August 11, 2023 and it had started illegal hiring in several departments.

Giving government jobs before elections falls under the category of election rigging, the petitioner said. He said the Sindh government was recruiting without fulfilling the legal requirements.

“The Sindh government is awarding jobs to its blue-eyed people. This action of the Sindh government falls under the category of pre-election rigging,” the MQM said.