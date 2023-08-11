SHCC issues short term plan to counter rise in HIV cases

CEO SHCC directed teams to increase field activity .

Teams constituted to monitor HIV situation in Larkana.

Anti-Quackery’s teams sealed 112 clinics in July 2023.

KARACHI: Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) issued a short term plan to counter recent rise in HIV/AIDS cases in Larkana.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) Dr. Ahson Qavi issued directives to increase the field activity by 100 % compared to existing activities. This decision was taken following directives of Sindh Health & Population Welfare Minister, Dr. Azra Pechuho to investigate and encounter rising number HIV cases in Larkana.

As per CEO SHCC’s directives, two separate teams started operating in Larkana Division. These teams are holding weekly meetings with law enforcement agencies, District administration and District Health Offices to share the strategy and outcomes.

Beside sealing quackery outlets, SHCC teams are focusing on educating and implementing Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) and Waste management practices in various healthcare facilities in Larkana to reduce the risk of infection in health services. For this purpose SHCC teams are visiting clinics on daily basis to check compliance with IPC measures and awareness sessions are being held to educate hospital/clinic staff.

In Larkana an outbreak of HIV infection was reported in 2019, due to multiple factors specially due to use of unsafe injections and infusions by reuse of syringes . Since then SHCC has been working with District administration and District Health Offices and other stakeholders to identify and eliminate the disease source and its spread in the area.

CEO, SHCC attended the first meeting of Steering Committee of National Health Support Program chaired by Health & Population Welfare Minister. In the meeting milestones of the project were discussed and necessary directives were issued to different stakeholders and departments.

In July 2023, SHCC conducted 561 inspections of clinics out of which 112 were sealed for quackery practices in Sindh. While 226 warnings were issued for non-compliance and 73 clinics were resealed.

Complaint Department SHCC received till date 292 complaints out of them 216 complaints were disposed off and 76 complaints are in process. In July the team conducted Inspections at Indus Hospital & Health Network, Badin and Murshid Hospital, Karachi.

In July SHCC has issued Regular License to Dr. Ishrat Ul Ebad Khan Institute of Oral Health Sciences, Karachi and Javeria Clinic Hyderabad. Provisional license were issued to 7 HCEs and Registration certificates were issued to 48 HCEs .