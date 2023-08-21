Shehbaz gives Nawaz green signal to return country

LONDON: Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Shahbaz Sharif has given green signal to the party supremo Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif informed Nawaz Sharif about the preparations for a grand reception on his return home.

Nawaz Sharif may depart from London on a special plane for Pakistan in the last week of September.

They decided that Nawaz Sharif would be the candidate of the Prime Minister for the fourth time.

The meeting continues in a pleasant atmosphere

Advertisement

London: In the meeting Mian Shahbaz Sharif informed the leader of the PML-N about the latest situation in Pakistan, sources said.