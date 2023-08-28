Shelter Dog’s Heartwarming Reaction to Finding Forever Home

A deeply touching video featuring a dog’s heartwarming adoption has captured the online community’s attention, evoking tears of joy and a flood of emotions. The poignant moment when a shelter dog connects with its new owner for the first time has resonated with viewers, leaving an indelible mark on their hearts.

The video, titled “Dog’s reaction after being adopted from a shelter,” has taken social media by storm after it was shared on the X (formerly Twitter) account Buitengebieden. The footage depicts the heart-melting encounter between the dog and its new owner. The woman plants kisses on her newfound furry friend’s forehead, followed by an outpouring of affection. The video culminates with the dog’s touching response as it embraces its owner in a heartfelt hug.

Take a look at the post below:

Dog’s reaction after being adopted from a shelter.. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/WLjg74zTHk Advertisement — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 25, 2023

Shared on August 26, the video has amassed nearly 38 million views and continues to garner attention. Comments overflow with shared emotions, highlighting the universal appeal of the heartwarming bond between humans and their four-legged companions.

Check out the responses below:

“He’s crying with happiness and safety. What a precious picture!” posted an X user. Another commented, “Aww! The dog knew he found his forever home.” “I’m not crying, you’re crying,” shared a third. A fourth joined, “Pass the tissues please.” “Dear God. I absolutely love that dog,” wrote a fifth.

