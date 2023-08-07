Sindh Assembly will be dissolved on Aug 11

KARACHI: Sindh Assembly will be dissolved on August 11 whereas Sindh Chief Minister will hold the last cabinet meeting on August 9 and 10.

Sources said that tomorrow’s photo session for members of Sindh Assembly was also postponed.

The farewell photo of the members of the Sindh Assembly will be held on Friday by the Secretary of the Sindh Assembly.

Luncheon will be organised for Sindh Assembly members and the Sindh government has also instructed officials to complete all official affairs by Friday.

Work continues till late night in government offices across Sindh.

Earlier on the day, a delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement led by Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here.

The delegation included Dr Farooq Sattar, Federal Minister for IT Syed Aminul Haq and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori.

The members of the delegation thanked the prime minister for addressing their party’s reservations on the seventh digital census, and for incorporation of their suggestions.

“Thanks to Allah Almighty, the seventh digital census has been completed and the results of the census also stand unanimously approved by all political parties,” the prime minister remarked in the meeting.

The meeting discussed the overall political situation in the country.

The delegation apprised the prime minister about the ongoing development projects in Sindh, particularly Karachi.

Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir also attended the meeting.