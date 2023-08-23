Sindh Caretaker home minister visits CPO, briefed on security situation

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Caretaker Home Minister Brigadier (Retd) Haris Nawaz on Wednesday visited Central Police Office (CPO).

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar and other senior police officers welcomed the minister and secretary on their arrival at CPO, according to a spokesman for Sindh Police.

DIGP Special Protection Unit (SPU) briefed on CPEC and Non-CPEC projects. The minister was informed about the security of Chinese experts and staff associated with the projects.

He also drew attention to the police recruitment process at SPU. The Home Minister said recruitment in SPU should be done as soon as possible on the basis of merit and ability.

The home minister stressed to provide fool proof security to Chinese residents. He said the enemies do not want the country to move towards prosperity and development.

IGP Sindh on the occasion said through close monitoring and effective strategy, Chinese security was exceptional.

Later, the minister and the secretary also visited the Central Command and Control Centre established at CPO.

DIGP Headquarters Sindh, AIGPs of Welfare, Logistics and IT were also present on the occasion.