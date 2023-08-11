Sindh Education Dept recruits 319 music teachers  

The recruitment of music teachers has started in schools.

Sardar Shah said music teachers will be appointed across province.

The music teachers have been recruited by IBA Sukkur.

Karachi: Children will now be given music training in government schools of Sindh, Sindh Education Department has recruited 319 music teachers in the province.

The recruitment of music teachers has started in the government schools of 31 districts of Sindh, so far 319 teachers have been recruited.

In this regard, Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah says that music teachers will be appointed in schools across the province.

He says that these teachers will give special training in Hamd o Naat and music to the male and female students. The teachers have been recruited by Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Sukkur.

Sindh Education Minister said that among the recruited teachers are prominent musicians of Sindh, all the singers have been recruited in BS 14th grade.

He said that the music teachers will teach the children to play the harmonium, violin, flute, baja, piano, duffle and read music sheet, which will create a positive and encouraging learning environment and also help students prepare for auditions and performances.

Syed Sardar Shah further said that if there is an opportunity in the future, 419 more teachers will be recruited in Sindh province, music teachers will play their role in educational institutions to develop other skills of students including music.