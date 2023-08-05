SIUT medical complex to be inaugurated on Aug 8 at Sukkur

Medical Complex spread over 27 acres area of land.

Complex is equipped with 170 beds and 70 dialysis machines.

MNA Syed Khurshid Shah payed vital role in building hospital.

Advertisement

Sukkur: A major tertiary care centre providing state of the art medical treatment facilities built by Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation(SIUT ) will be formally inaugurated in Sukkur on August 08 2023.

Spread over 27 acres area of land near Sukkur bypass, the complex is built at a total cost of over 6 billion which will cater the ever increasing medical needs of vast rural and remote parts of the province. Population residing in Larkana, Nawabshah and adjoining areas are already benefitting from the expansion plan.

A decade ago, SIUT established Chhablani Medical Center in Sukkur with the help of the Sindh Government. The new medical complex is another step forwards to the concept of government and community partnership and extending medical needs at the door step of the population. Syed Khurshid Shah, MNA, played a vital role in building the hospital.

On completion of the first phase, the complex is now equipped with 170 beds, 70 dialysis machines.

In the next three months, besides the addition of other state of the art treatment facilities in the field of Urology, Nephrology and Liver, and a special cancer unit equipped with (PET CT and Cyclotron) will provide timely diagnosis and treatment.

Also Read JIT formed to investigate Rizwana torture case The five-member JIT to be formed by police. JIT will be headed...

Advertisement

This expanding network of SIUT in the province is firmly based on its philosophy of providing medical treatment free of cost with dignity without any bias of cast, color or creed.