Six police officers skip new IG Sindh’s welcome meeting

Riffat Mukhtar Raja has been appointed as IG Police Sindh.

KARACHI: Six police officers did not turn up as Inspector-General of Police Sindh Dr Riffat Mukhtar held his introductory meeting on Monday after assuming charge.

Newly-appointed IG Sindh Riffat Mukhtar reached the Police head office where a guard of honor was presented. However, six senior officers did not attend the ceremony after expressing disapproval after a junior officer was appointed as the provincial police chief.

Additional IG Imran Yaqub Minhas, Muzaffar Shaikh and Farhat Junejo did not attend the meeting. Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho, Munir Shaikh and Qadir Qayyum also did not attend the meeting.

The new IG Sindh Riffat Mukhtar is junior to all seven Grade 21 officers in Sindh. Riffat Mukhtar, a BPS-21 officer, belongs to the 24th Command of the Police Service.

Only one officer in the Sindh Police, Khadim Hussain Rind Baloch, is from the new IG’s group. Khadim Hussain Rind is also one rank above Rifat Mukhtar.

Advertisement

The highest ranking officers of the 19th Common are Additional IG Imran Yakub Minhas and Muzaffar Shaikh. Additional IG Farhat Junejo is from 21st Common while Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho is from 22nd Common. Additional IG Munir Shaikh is from 23rd Common. Additional IG Qadir Qayyum is also a senior police officer to Riffat Mukhtar.

The caretaker government appointed Dr Riffat Mukhtar Raja, an officer of Police Serve of Pakistan, as Inspector-General of the Police Sindh.

Mukhtar replaced Ghulam Nabi Memon, who has been asked to report to the Establishment Division with immediate effect.

Previously, Riffat Raja has served in several covered position including Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan, and Additional IG Establishment.