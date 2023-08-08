Skydiver Performs Mid-Air Jump on Another in Thrilling Stunt

A captivating video of a daring mid-air stunt has both terrified and intrigued viewers. Originally shared on camera company Insta360’s Facebook page, the video shows a woman releasing one skydiver to leap onto the back of another. The footage was later posted on Reddit, sparking discussions and fascination among users.

In the video, a wingsuit-clad skydiver soars through the sky. Suddenly, another person swoops in from behind, carrying the woman. The clip continues as the woman successfully jumps onto the first skydiver’s back, and they continue their aerial adventure together.

Take a look at the post below:

Shared about 15 hours ago, the video has garnered nearly 4,600 upvotes on Reddit, accompanied by numerous comments expressing awe and amazement at the fearless mid-air feat. The astonishing footage has drawn a mix of reactions from an engaged online audience.

Check out the responses below:

“Props to her for hanging on that long,” praised a Reddit user. “I’ve never gone skydiving. Please tell me this girl has her own parachute,” asked another. “That parachute dude did a 360,” commented a third. “Love how the parachuter just goes off immediately after the drop,” wrote a fourth.

