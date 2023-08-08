Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Skydiver Performs Mid-Air Jump on Another in Thrilling Stunt

Skydiver Performs Mid-Air Jump on Another in Thrilling Stunt

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

A captivating video of a daring mid-air stunt has both terrified and intrigued viewers. Originally shared on camera company Insta360’s Facebook page, the video shows a woman releasing one skydiver to leap onto the back of another. The footage was later posted on Reddit, sparking discussions and fascination among users.

In the video, a wingsuit-clad skydiver soars through the sky. Suddenly, another person swoops in from behind, carrying the woman. The clip continues as the woman successfully jumps onto the first skydiver’s back, and they continue their aerial adventure together.

Take a look at the post below:

Jumping on another skydiver
by u/ImportantEffort4594 in nextfuckinglevel

Advertisement

Shared about 15 hours ago, the video has garnered nearly 4,600 upvotes on Reddit, accompanied by numerous comments expressing awe and amazement at the fearless mid-air feat. The astonishing footage has drawn a mix of reactions from an engaged online audience.

Check out the responses below:

“Props to her for hanging on that long,” praised a Reddit user. “I’ve never gone skydiving. Please tell me this girl has her own parachute,” asked another. “That parachute dude did a 360,” commented a third. “Love how the parachuter just goes off immediately after the drop,” wrote a fourth.

Also Read

Skysurfer broke his own record amazed internet; Video viral
Skysurfer broke his own record amazed internet; Video viral

He completed 175 helicopter spins while skydiving in Virginia. The video has...

Advertisement
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story