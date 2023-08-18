AI bot shares two-toned image of user’s ceiling without consent, alarming many users.

Users have taken to social media to express their concerns about the My AI chatbot. Snapchat’s AI Bot looks to have gone “rogue”. It published quite odd content in the form of a one-second tale with a two-toned image that appeared to be a user’s ceiling. The AI chatbot seems to have discreetly taken a snapshot of the user’s ceiling and shared it to its Snapchat story. However, this was not the case with simply one Snapchat user. This bizarre episode was witnessed by a large number of people. Many users were alarmed by this.

Several Snapchat users began to notice the same two-tone image provided by My AI on Snapchat. It lasted several hours before the story was withdrawn. The AI chatbot then stopped working entirely. individuals were terrified, and they began asking My AI questions, which resulted in conflicting answers for different individuals.

Some communications were met with a “Sorry, I encountered a technical issue” prompt from AI. Other users, when discussing the “mysterious story,” My AI refused to allow me to post stories. Then, strangely, it acknowledged to producing a story post and thought that:

“it would be a fun and unique way to share something with my friends.”

According to the company, it was simply a glitch. However, the perplexing outcome of the outage drove away many Snapchat users. Some even decided to uninstall the programme. According to Google Trends, there was a significant increase in searches for “delete Snapchat” on Tuesday.

