Somali Athlete Sets Record for ‘Slowest’ Official 100-Meter Race

A Somali athlete’s remarkably sluggish performance during the women’s 100-meter race at the World University Games in Chengdu, China, has caused a stir, prompting a public apology from the country’s sports minister. Nasra Abukar Ali’s run, captured in a viral video, was dubbed the slowest in an official tournament.

Starting sluggishly and falling behind rapidly, Ali finished the race in 21.81 seconds, over 10 seconds behind the winner and more than 8 seconds behind the runner-up. Outrage and embarrassment erupted in Somalia, with citizens expressing disappointment over the athlete’s selection and the country’s representation.

Critics accused the government of incompetence for choosing an untrained individual to represent Somalia in running. The incident also led to the suspension of Khadijo Aden Dahir, the chairwoman of the Somali Athletics Federation, over allegations of abuse of power and nepotism.

Surprisingly, Somalia’s university union stated they hadn’t sent any runners to China as part of an official team, raising questions about how Ali, lacking experience in short-distance running, ended up being selected. Despite the humorous sight of Ali skipping across the finish line, the incident highlights the need for more careful selection and training in international competitions.

