South Africa women’s team lands in Karachi for white ball series against Pakistan

South Africa women’s team arrived in Karachi.

The visitors will play three T20Is and ODIs.

Both teams will play the first T20I on Sept 1 in Karachi.

South Africa women’s cricket team has recently landed in Karachi. The hosts, Pakistan will take on the visitors in three T20I and ODI series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced strong 15-person squads for both formats not long ago.

Pakistan T20I squad for South Africa series

Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Umm-e-Hani

Reserves – Anoosha Nasir, Omaima Sohail, and Waheeda Akhtar

Pakistan ODI squad for South Africa series

Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

Reserves – Najiha Alvi, Natalia Parvaiz and Tuba Hassan

On the other hand, South Africa announced also announced strong 15-person squads.

South Africa squad

Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker, Laura Wolvaardt.

A while back, South Africa all-rounder Suné Luus expressed her excitement as she was to visit the city of lights for the first time. Watch here what she has to say!

South Africa all-rounder Suné Luus is excited to visit Karachi for the first time as she looks forward to the #PAKWvSAW cricket action. pic.twitter.com/UssRiT6xGq — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 27, 2023

Schedule

Pakistan will take on South Africa in three T20Is and ODIs.

1st T20I – 1st Sept 2023 at National Bank Cricket Stadium, Karachi – 06:00 PM

2nd T20I – 3rd Sept at National Bank Cricket Stadium, Karachi – 06:00 PM

3rd T20I – 5th Sept at National Bank Cricket Stadium, Karachi – 06:00 PM

1st ODI – 8th Sept at National Bank Cricket Stadium, Karachi – 10:00 AM

2nd ODI – 11th Sept at National Bank Cricket Stadium, Karachi – 10:00 AM

3rd ODI – 14th Sept at National Bank Cricket Stadium, Karachi – 10:00 AM

