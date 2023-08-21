Southern California shaken by an earthquake of 5.1 magnitude

Authorities in southern California reported a 5.1 magnitude earthquake near Ojai on Sunday, which was felt across the region as Hurricane Hilary made its approach to the state.

The US Tsunami Warning System assured that the earthquake posed no threat of a tsunami.

While there have been no immediate reports of damage, emergency officials in Ventura County stated that the quake was widely felt throughout the region, specifically in Ventura County itself.

The epicenter of the quake was situated four miles southeast of Ojai and ten miles northeast of Ventura, in a remote area of Sulphar Mountain located 60 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The tremors extended to various places, including Malibu, Porter Ranch, parts of Los Angeles, and Manhattan Beach.

Following the earthquake, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department conducted an aerial survey of Lake Casitas Dam, Matilija Dam, and the city of Ojai, finding no signs of damage.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones remarked to US media that the earthquake’s occurrence in this location is notable. She highlighted that this marks the first instance of a magnitude 5 earthquake in the exact location since 1932, particularly within the Ventura basin.

Dr. Jones added that a similar magnitude 5.1 earthquake was documented in 1941 to the west of the recent quake’s location. Some of the aftershocks from the 1994 Northridge Earthquake were located east of this area.

Scott Thomsen, the director of communications for Ventura County Fire, mentioned that their earthquake plan, which involves moving trucks out of firehouses, was immediately put into action.

Thus far, no damage reports have been received, but thorough checks are underway.

Thomsen acknowledged that the earthquake coincided with preparations for Tropical Storm Hilary. He stated, “We are in the middle of the first tropical storm since 1939, and we just had an earthquake.”

According to the calculations by the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake’s intensity was classified as moderate on the Modified Mercalli Intensity scale.

This level of intensity is capable of causing window breakage, overturning unstable objects, and halting pendulum clocks.

County officials specified that the earthquake occurred along the Sisar fault system.

