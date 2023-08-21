Abul Hasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain, has been appointed to preside over this court.

In a significant advancement, a dedicated special court has been set up in Islamabad to handle cases falling under the Official Secrets Act.

This new court is designed to serve the entire country, streamlining the legal process for matters related to official secrets.

The esteemed Judge of Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) No. 1, Abul Hasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain, has been appointed to preside over this newly established Special Court.

His appointment signifies the importance of the cases under the Official Secrets Act.

Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain will take on the role of hearing and deciding cases brought forward under the provisions of the Official Secrets Act.

This decision has been confirmed by the Anti-Terrorism Court, further solidifying the significance of this specialized legal institution.

To uphold the privacy and confidentiality integral to such cases, the court will conduct in-camera proceedings. This ensures that sensitive information remains protected while legal proceedings move forward.

This development showcases Pakistan’s commitment to addressing matters related to official secrets with precision and attention. The establishment of a specialized court for such cases marks a crucial step in the nation’s legal landscape.