Special JIT formed to probe social media drive against IHC chief justice

Ministry of Interior issued notification of Special JIT.

Special JIT will determine facts behind malicious campaign.

Director Cyber ​​Crime FIA ​​will be convener of Special JIT.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: A special Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been formed to investigate the social media campaign against Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Aamir Farooq.

The Ministry of Interior has issued a notification for the formation of a special joint investigation team.

According to the notification, the Special Joint Investigation Team will determine the facts behind the malicious campaign.

Director Cyber ​​Crime Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) ​​will be the convener of the Special Joint Investigation Team, ISI and IB Grade 19 officers will also be part of JIT, Islamabad Police Grade 19 officers will also be members of the Joint Investigation Team.

Also Read ANF foils drug trafficking through drones ANF spokesman said conducted operation in DHA Lahore. 10 kg of heroin...

The special joint investigation team will submit its report to the interior ministry within 15 days, the notification said.