SSGC issues schedule for closure CNG stations in Sindh

CNG and RLNG stations of Sindh will remain closed from Aug 26.

Gas supply will be stopped at CNG stations of Sindh for 48 hours.

The closure of CNG stations can meet gas needs of domestic consumers.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company(SSGC) has released the schedule for closing CNG stations in Sindh province.

According to the details, CNG and RLNG stations of Sindh will remain closed from August 26 at 8 am to August 28 at 8 am.

Gas supply will be stopped at CNG stations of Sindh for 48 hours. The closure of CNG stations can meet the gas needs of domestic consumers.

All general industries and captive power will also be banned from using gas on Saturday and Sunday, August 26 at 8 am.

Gas supply to all Sindh industries and Captopower will be closed for 48 hours from Monday to Sunday.

Also Read Dollar hits historic triple century mark The greenback was traded at Rs300.37 in the early hours of Thursday....

Advertisement

Earlier, Pakistani rupee continued to face significant pressure against the US dollar, experiencing further depreciation on Thursday morning.

At the beginning of trading on Thursday, the American dollar rose by an additional 36 paisas, crossing the significant milestone of Rs300 in the interbank market.

The US currency had already crossed the 300 mark in the open market a few days prior.

Over a span of just two weeks, the dollar has appreciated by a substantial Rs13 in the interbank market.