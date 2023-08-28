Steve Harvey Breaks Silence On Marjorie Bridges’ Cheating Accusations

Steve Harvey, the American TV presenter, has recently put an end to the speculation surrounding his wife Marjorie Bridges allegedly cheating on him during Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta over the weekend.

Marjorie, Steve’s wife, came under scrutiny due to reports suggesting that she had been unfaithful to her husband with their bodyguard and personal chef. Steve Harvey addressed this matter during an event, and a TikTok video of his response has since gone viral.

Starting off, the 66-year-old Steve Harvey stated, “Before I get started, just let me say, I am fine. Marjorie’s fine.”

Continuing, he emphasized, “I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do ’cause we fine. Lord have mercy. Man.”

He added confidently, “I ain’t got no time for rumours and gossip. God’s been good to me, I’m still shining.”

Advertisement

These “cheating claims” originated on X, formerly known as Twitter, and quickly gained widespread attention.

Steve Harvey married Marjorie in June 2007. Prior to this, he was married to Mary Shackelford from 1996 to 2005, with whom he has a son named Wynton.

Additionally, his first marriage was to Marica Harvey from 1981 until 2004, with whom he shares twins Brandi and Karli, as well as a son named Broderick.

In a previous interview, Steve expressed admiration for Marjorie, noting that she has “transformed the way he lived.”

“I’d never been in a healthy adult relationship. I’d never been loyal, I’d never been fully respected,” he confessed during that time.

Also Read Steve Harvey confirms Lori Harvey’s divorce from Michael B. Jordan Steve Harvey, wished the actor the best of luck. Lori erased all...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.