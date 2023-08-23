Stranger Retrieves Lost Phone from New Hampshire Lake

A woman’s unfortunate mishap turned into a heartwarming rescue when her dropped phone found an unlikely savior in a New Hampshire lake. Dianne Bonfiglio accidentally lost her cellphone in the dock area of the lake over the weekend, prompting concern for its recovery from the deep waters.

Fortunately, a young man named Simon happened to be on a pontoon boat nearby with his friends. Displaying exceptional kindness, Simon volunteered to dive into the lake and search for the submerged phone, which had sunk to a depth of 15 feet.

Equipped with goggles donated by a worker at Harborside Trading, Simon ventured underwater and succeeded in retrieving the phone on his very first dive. The heartening moment was witnessed by a crowd of onlookers who cheered as Simon surfaced with the phone. Miraculously, the retrieved phone still functioned properly.

Moved by Simon’s selfless actions, the Sunapee Police Department affectionately dubbed him “Saint Simon” for his heroic efforts. The incident serves as a reminder of the goodwill that exists within communities, where strangers come together to offer assistance in times of need.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

Also Read Lost phone returned to owner after 12 months in Ontario River A cellphone carrying priceless images of a deceased relative was returned to...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.