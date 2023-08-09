Street Performer Enchants Crowd with ‘Pehla Nasha’

A video of Indian busker Vish singing the iconic Bollywood love song ‘Pehla Nasha’ on the streets of London has taken the internet by storm. Vish, known for sharing his renditions of popular Bollywood tracks, captivated the crowd with his soulful performance on bustling Oxford Street. Sharing the video on Instagram, he marveled at how people were casually enjoying the Udit Narayan tune in London.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Vish (@vish.music) Advertisement

Self-proclaimed as the ‘UK’s 1st Bollywood Busker,’ Vish sat on the pavement, serenading passersby with the melodious song. Many paused to relish his enchanting voice, even joining in to sing along. The video quickly gained traction online, amassing 18.7 million views and over 2 million likes on Instagram, with the numbers continuing to rise. Internet users showered Vish with love and praise for his mesmerizing rendition, showcasing the universal appeal of Bollywood music.

Check out the responses below:

One user wrote, ”Lovely and the two kids came n sitting so cute. Love u all for this respect. interest in Indian songs.” Another commented, ”These 2 little girls in the background is the best part about the video. Such a great gesture of sitting down while the artist was singing on the floor. Simple respect, kudos to the girls.”

A third added, ”Soulful voice & beautiful audience. Just perfect. Moment.” A fourth said, ”In different countries when someone sings your song hits differently.”

Advertisement

The famous Bollywood song “Pehla Nasha” from the movie ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ was originally sung by Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam. The film starred Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bedi, and Mamik Singh.

This talented artist, known for viral videos, struck a chord again a few months ago. To honor Mother’s Day, he beautifully sang the emotional song “Maa” from the 2007 movie ‘Taare Zameen Par,’ celebrating the essence of motherhood.

Also Read Street Performers Sing “Mann Bharrya” at Delhi’s Connaught Place Needless to say, Indians are exceptionally gifted in every field. Many Indians...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement