Subway Gymnastics: Viral Video Sparks Debate

Sharma performs gymnastics inside a metro coach, an unconventional setting.

Video posted on Instagram, showcasing her skills in a partially filled train.

Video garners almost 3.6 million views and counting.

A video of a lady performing gymnastics inside a subway has gone viral. Misha Sharma, the woman, picked an unconventional setting to demonstrate her somersault skills: inside a metro coach.

Sharma, an athlete, posted a video of her performance on Instagram. The movie begins with a partially filled metro train, with some passengers sitting and others standing. She locates a less busy spot and proceeds to demonstrate her gymnastics abilities.

The post has nearly 3.6 million views, and the figure is rapidly climbing. It has also attracted a variety of responses from Instagram users. Some admired Sharma’s abilities, while others condemned him, claiming that such acts should not be performed in public.

It’s quite unusual to see a somersault executed inside a metro coach, which isn’t usually associated with such gymnastics. Nonetheless, Misha Sharma’s film has received attention and spurred a debate about where such activities should take place.

