Supreme Court summons PTI chief on 9th in lawyer murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday summoned the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chief on August 9 in the lawyer murder case, Bol News reported.

The SC registrar has issued the notice in this regard. Bol News has obtained the notice’s copy.

A bench comprising Justice Yahya Afridi will hear the counsel murder case on August 9.

The top court registrar has issued notices to the Balochistan inspector general, prosecutor general and advocate general of Balochistan as well.