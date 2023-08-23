Surrender not an option, will continue fighting extremism: PM

Pakistan would never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs.

KARACHI: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday categorically said that Pakistan would never surrender to radicalization, extremism and intolerance but will fight without falling prey to war fatigue.

“Those who think we will fall prey to war fatigue should clear their misunderstanding. This war is not fought by individuals. This war is fought by nation, Surrendering is not an option. We will fight no matter what,” he said during a press conference.

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi and Sindg Governor Kamran Tessori accompanied the prime minister.

Referring to the martyrdom of soldiers in South Waziristan, the prime minister said those trying to undermine the morale of the nation should clear their misunderstanding as Pakistan would never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs.

“This is our home. We are here. We will run our home in our own way,” he said, adding that the prime minister said that Pakistan was not a power that will return 5,000 kilometers away from here.

PM Kakar said that those trying to create chaos in the name of religion were actually miscalculating and misreading.

“This is a clear message. They can fight for a limited time, but not for long. They are miscalculating and misreading whom they are faced with. We are not afraid of suicide attackers,” he said.

Referring to the rescue operation of trapped eight passengers of a cable car in Battagram, the prime minister said the country’s infrastructure was becoming a threat to human lives. He appreciated the rescuers for the way they rescued the children in a heroic way.

He said the defence institutions did not only face challenges on external fronts but also take a lead role in crisis management.

He also asked the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other relevant departments to improve their performance.