Swedish Man Eats 13.85 oz of Fermented Fish in 1 Minute

In a daring display of gastronomic prowess, a Swedish man clinched a Guinness World Record by consuming a staggering 13.85 ounces of fermented fish within a mere minute. The feat unfolded as part of a competition orchestrated by the Disgusting Food Museum in Malmö.

The unique challenge centered around surströmming, a customary Swedish delicacy comprising salted, fermented herring that teeters on the edge of decay. Renowned for its overpowering aroma capable of inducing nausea, the fish’s smell alone has been known to trigger vomiting.

According to a museum representative, the primary test wasn’t solely consuming copious amounts swiftly, but also evading any reflexive regurgitation. Emphasizing this, vomit buckets were thoughtfully stationed nearby.

Sune Valentin Norlin, a 71-year-old Swedish participant, emerged as the victor by downing 13.85 ounces of the malodorous delicacy while preserving his composure. Norlin disclosed his straightforward strategy to the Sydsvenskan newspaper: “You’ve just got to swallow it.”

Norlin’s triumphant feat not only secured him the Guinness World Record for devouring the most fermented herring in 60 seconds but also earned him commendation from the museum spokesperson. Applauding Norlin’s unyielding determination and unwavering stomach, the representative extolled him as a legendary figure in the museum’s annals.

